Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    California State Guard Maritime Command [Image 8 of 8]

    California State Guard Maritime Command

    MORRO BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zak Lara 

    California State Guard

    Service members with Maritime Littoral Command 2, Maritime Command, California State Guard, conduct water patrols prior to a training exercise in Morro Bay, Calif., Aug. 14.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6785169
    VIRIN: 210814-O-SY604-008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: MORRO BAY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California State Guard Maritime Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    California State Guard Maritime Annual Training
    California State Guard Maritime Command &amp; U.S. Coast Guard Train Together
    California State Guard Maritime Command &amp; U.S. Coast Guard Train Together
    California State Guard Maritime Command
    California State Guard Maritime Command &amp; U.S. Coast Guard Train Together
    California State Guard Maritime Command Annual Training =
    California State Guard Maritime Command Annual Training
    California State Guard Maritime Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maritime unit dives into tsunami training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Coast Guard
    California National Guard
    State Defense Force
    Swift Water Rescue
    California State Guard
    Literal Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT