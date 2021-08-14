California State Guard Capt. Robert Baird, commander of Maritime Command, and Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Snider, officer in charge of U.S. Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, brief final mission details before their combined annual training exercise in Morro Bay, Calif., Aug. 14. The California State Guard Maritime Command partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard, CAL FIRE and Morro Bay Harbor Patrol to enhance their emergency response capabilities during a tsunami.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6785166
|VIRIN:
|210814-O-SY604-004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|MORRO BAY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California State Guard Maritime Command & U.S. Coast Guard Train Together [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
