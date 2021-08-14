California State Guard Maritime Command Annual Training =

Service members with the California State Guard Maritime Command are briefed before a training exercise in Morro Bay, Calif., Aug. 14. The Maritime Command partnered with Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, City of Morro Bay Harbor Patrol, and CAL FIRE to enhance their emergency response capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6785168
|VIRIN:
|210814-O-SY604-007
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|MORRO BAY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
