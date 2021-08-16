Members from an urban search and rescue crew prepare to embark a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter in Fairfax, Va. Aug. 16, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6784893
|VIRIN:
|210816-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|1080x608
|Size:
|138.19 KB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT