A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew embarks members from an urban search and rescue crew in Fairfax, Va. Aug. 16, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6784892
|VIRIN:
|210816-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x608
|Size:
|109.82 KB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
