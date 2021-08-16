Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew members embark a critically injured Haitian citizen requiring a higher level of care from an impacted area in Haiti, Aug. 16, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

