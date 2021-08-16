Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    HAITI

    08.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew members embark a critically injured Haitian citizen requiring a higher level of care from an impacted area in Haiti, Aug. 16, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 12:30
    Photo ID: 6784894
    VIRIN: 210816-G-G0107-1003
    Resolution: 608x1080
    Size: 93.61 KB
    Location: HT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid
    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid
    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid
    Coast Guard responds to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    clearwater
    coast guard
    Haiti
    USAID
    humanitarian aid
    district 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT