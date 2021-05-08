Lt. Col. Jon Friedman, pilot with the 114th Fighter Wing, sprints to his F-16 Fighting Falcon parked on the flightline during a readiness exercise alarm at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Aug. 5, 2021. The readiness exercise was designed to enhance the warfighter ethos of mission-type orders, independent decision making, and risk management at the lowest competent level by testing the 114th Fighter Wing’s ability to set up an alert sight and generate combat airpower on short notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 23:56 Photo ID: 6784159 VIRIN: 210805-Z-WN050-1004 Resolution: 5364x3576 Size: 2.52 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joe Foss Field Readiness Exercise 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.