    Joe Foss Field Readiness Exercise 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    Joe Foss Field Readiness Exercise 2021

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Several Airmen with the 114th Fighter Wing’s aircraft maintenance squadron, prepare to launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an alert readiness exercise at Joe Foss Field, S.D., Aug. 5, 2021. The readiness exercise was designed to test the 114th Fighter Wing’s ability to respond to threats near Joe Foss Field with short notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 23:56
    Photo ID: 6784157
    VIRIN: 210805-Z-WN050-1017
    Resolution: 6068x4045
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joe Foss Field Readiness Exercise 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDNG
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    RE21

