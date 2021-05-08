Senior Airman Branzon Underwood, a crew chief with the 114th Fighter Wing, launches an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an alert readiness exercise at Joe Foss Field, S.D., Aug. 5, 2021. The readiness exercise was designed to test the 114th Fighter Wing’s ability to respond to threats near Joe Foss Field with short notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 23:56
|Photo ID:
|6784158
|VIRIN:
|210805-Z-WN050-1040
|Resolution:
|3991x5986
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joe Foss Field Readiness Exercise 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT