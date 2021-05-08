Joe Foss Field Readiness Exercise 2021

Senior Airman Branzon Underwood, a crew chief with the 114th Fighter Wing, launches an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an alert readiness exercise at Joe Foss Field, S.D., Aug. 5, 2021. The readiness exercise was designed to test the 114th Fighter Wing’s ability to respond to threats near Joe Foss Field with short notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

