Tech. Sgt Andrew Valence, 54th Air Refueling Squadron Facility Training Manager and In-Flight Refueling Schoolhouse Instructor, operates a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. While in the air, Valence provided aerial refueling support for F-16 Fighting Falcons, a B-1B Lancer, and the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 23:49
|Photo ID:
|6784142
|VIRIN:
|210722-Z-WN050-3004
|Resolution:
|5026x3351
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Combat Raider 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
