Combat Raider 2021

Tech. Sgt Andrew Valence, 54th Air Refueling Squadron Facility Training Manager and In-Flight Refueling Schoolhouse Instructor, operates a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. While in the air, Valence provided aerial refueling support for F-16 Fighting Falcons, a B-1B Lancer, and the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

