Combat Raider 2021

A pilot with the 140th Fighter Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, waves from his F-16 Fighting Falcon after refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. The purpose of Combat Raider is to test cohesion and coordination between multiple aircraft flying within a large simulated combat area to complete a simulated wartime scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
