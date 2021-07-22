Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Raider 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    Combat Raider 2021

    SD, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 140th Fighter Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. Combat Raider is designed to train personnel on five real world, mission objectives: counter-air, strategic strikes, strike coordination and reconnaissance, close air support, and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Raider 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Colorado Air National Guard
    140th Fighter Wing
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    CombatRaider21

