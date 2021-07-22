Combat Raider 2021

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 140th Fighter Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. Combat Raider is designed to train personnel on five real world, mission objectives: counter-air, strategic strikes, strike coordination and reconnaissance, close air support, and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

