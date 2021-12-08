Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    704th SOF Support Training [Image 5 of 5]

    704th SOF Support Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Sgt. 1st Class David Townsend, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 704TH EOD, discusses different techniques and procedures with Staff Sgt. Corey Rinn during the 704th SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, 12 August 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 18:10
    Photo ID: 6783966
    VIRIN: 210812-A-DD152-706
    Resolution: 6383x4350
    Size: 15.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 704th SOF Support Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ordnance
    EOD
    20th CBRNE
    71stEOD
    EOD Hiring Days

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT