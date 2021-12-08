Sgt. 1st Class David Townsend, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 704TH EOD, discusses different techniques and procedures with Staff Sgt. Corey Rinn during the 704th SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, 12 August 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 18:10 Photo ID: 6783966 VIRIN: 210812-A-DD152-706 Resolution: 6383x4350 Size: 15.47 MB Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 704th SOF Support Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.