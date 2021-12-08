Sgt. 1st Class David Townsend, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 704TH EOD, discusses different techniques and procedures with Staff Sgt. Corey Rinn during the 704th SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, 12 August 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)
|08.12.2021
|08.15.2021 18:10
|6783966
|210812-A-DD152-706
|6383x4350
|15.47 MB
|US
|9
|2
