Staff Sgt. Kwanique Jones, an explosive ordnance disposal technician (89D) with 797th Ordnance Company - EOD briefs a student (89D) during SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, 12 August 2021. Students of the 704th SOF Support Training are being exposed to a wide variety of different techniques and procedures they can learn from. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 18:10
|Photo ID:
|6783962
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-DD152-420
|Resolution:
|6370x4402
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 704th SOF Support Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
