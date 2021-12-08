Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    704th SOF Support Training [Image 4 of 5]

    704th SOF Support Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    A student (89D) learns new techniques with supervision during the 704th SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, 12 August 2021. Students of the 704th SOF Support Training are being exposed to a wide variety of different techniques and procedures they can learn from. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 18:10
    Photo ID: 6783965
    VIRIN: 210812-A-DD152-612
    Resolution: 5335x3807
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 704th SOF Support Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training
    704th SOF Support Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ordnance
    EOD
    20th CBRNE
    71stEOD
    EOD Hiring Days

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT