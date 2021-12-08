A student (89D) learns new techniques with supervision during the 704th SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, 12 August 2021. Students of the 704th SOF Support Training are being exposed to a wide variety of different techniques and procedures they can learn from. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 18:10 Photo ID: 6783965 VIRIN: 210812-A-DD152-612 Resolution: 5335x3807 Size: 13.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 704th SOF Support Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.