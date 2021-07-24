136th Airlift Wing celebrates Super Hercules arrival

(l ro r) Col Keith Williams, 136th Airlift Wing commander, and Congresswoman Kay Granger, District 12 Representative, pause for a commemoritive photo with the first C-130J to arrive at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on July 24, 2021 during a Welcoming Reception. This aircraft, Tail #75900, was ceremoniously named, "The Kay Granger" after Congresswoman Kay Granger who was a key player in getting the start-of-the-art airframe to the Texas Air National Guard here. (Air National Guard photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)

