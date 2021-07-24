(l to r) Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, The Adjutant General of Texas, Maj. Gen. Tom Suzeler, Deputy Adjuntant General - Air, and Congresswoman Kay Granger, District 12 Representitive, take a break following the Welcoming Reception to commemorate the first C-130J arrival to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on July 24, 2021. This aircraft, Tail #75900, was ceremoniously named, "The Kay Granger" after Congresswoman Kay Granger who was a key player in getting the start-of-the-art airframe to the Texas Air National Guard here. (Air National Guard photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 21:07 Photo ID: 6777222 VIRIN: 210724-Z-BX770-0021 Resolution: 2794x4032 Size: 2.62 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 136th Airlift Wing celebrates Super Hercules arrival [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Julie Briden-Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.