    136th Airlift Wing celebrates Super Hercules arrival [Image 20 of 20]

    136th Airlift Wing celebrates Super Hercules arrival

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julie Briden-Garcia 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    (l to r) Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, The Adjutant General of Texas, Maj. Gen. Tom Suzeler, Deputy Adjuntant General - Air, and Congresswoman Kay Granger, District 12 Representitive, take a break following the Welcoming Reception to commemorate the first C-130J arrival to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on July 24, 2021. This aircraft, Tail #75900, was ceremoniously named, "The Kay Granger" after Congresswoman Kay Granger who was a key player in getting the start-of-the-art airframe to the Texas Air National Guard here. (Air National Guard photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 21:07
    Photo ID: 6777222
    VIRIN: 210724-Z-BX770-0021
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wing receives first C-130J Super Hercules

    Air National Guard
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    136th Airlift Wing
    Citizen Airman
    TMD

