Numerous 136th Airlift Wing Texas Air National Guardsmen receives a personal thank you from Congresswoman Kay Granger, District 12 Representative, following a ceremony for the first C-130J to arrive at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on July 24, 2021. This aircraft, Tail #75900, was ceremoniously named, "The Kay Granger" after Congresswoman Kay Granger who was a key player in getting the start-of-the-art airframe to the Texas Air National Guard here. (Air National Guard photo by Julie Briden-Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6777218
|VIRIN:
|210724-Z-BX770-0018
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 136th Airlift Wing celebrates Super Hercules arrival [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Julie Briden-Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wing receives first C-130J Super Hercules
LEAVE A COMMENT