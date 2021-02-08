USMC Harrier ordinance offload

A U.S. Marine Corps Harrier pilot from Marine Attack Squadron 542, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, readies his aircraft for takeoff after an aircraft maintenance crew removes ordinance from the jet during Northern Strike at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan on Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build readiness and interoperability with many different units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)

