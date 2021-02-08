USMC Harrier ordinance offload

U.S. Marine Corps aircraft maintenance crew members of Marine Attack Squadron 542 from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, quickly remove munitions from a Harrier jet during Northern Strike (NS) at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan on Aug. 9, 2021. NS is an opportunity to build readiness and interoperability with many different units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)

Date Taken: 08.02.2021
Location: ALPENA, MI, US