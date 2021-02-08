Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC Harrier ordinance offload [Image 9 of 15]

    USMC Harrier ordinance offload

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop 

    110th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps aircraft maintenance crew members of Marine Attack Squadron 542 from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, quickly remove munitions from a Harrier jet during Northern Strike (NS) at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan on Aug. 9, 2021. NS is an opportunity to build readiness and interoperability with many different units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021
    TAGS

    Harrier
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena Combat Readiness Center
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21
    SrA Ryan Bishop

