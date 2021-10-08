Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force rescue a casualty during a vehicle collision exercise at the Northern Strike 21 exercise in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
This work, U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct joint vehicle accident response exercise at Northern Strike 21 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
