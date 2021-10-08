Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct joint vehicle accident response exercise at Northern Strike 21 [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct joint vehicle accident response exercise at Northern Strike 21

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force extinguish a simulated vehicle fire during a vehicle collision exercise at the Northern Strike 21 exercise in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    This work, U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct joint vehicle accident response exercise at Northern Strike 21 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS

    State Partnership Program
    firefighters
    National Guard
    Latvia
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

