Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force rescue a casualty during a vehicle collision exercise at the Northern Strike 21 exercise in Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 10, 2021. Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that is a tailored readiness producer that has brought together 5,100 participants from various states and countries at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6776723 VIRIN: 210810-Z-EU280-1071 Resolution: 5332x3559 Size: 6.49 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Latvian, Estonian firefighters conduct joint vehicle accident response exercise at Northern Strike 21 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.