    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know [Image 3 of 3]

    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The sun rises behind the Fitness Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 6, 2021. The Fitness Center adjusted operating hours to comply with Health Protection Condition CHARLIE to allow for deep sanitation of the facility and has limited access to manned-hours only. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2014
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:47
    Photo ID: 6776108
    VIRIN: 210806-F-YO405-1054
    Resolution: 5126x3417
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    center
    fitness
    gym
    tyndall

