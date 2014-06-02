The sun rises behind the Fitness Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 6, 2021. The Fitness Center adjusted operating hours to comply with Health Protection Condition CHARLIE to allow for deep sanitation of the facility and has limited access to manned-hours only. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2014 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:47 Photo ID: 6776108 VIRIN: 210806-F-YO405-1054 Resolution: 5126x3417 Size: 1.82 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.