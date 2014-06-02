A patron gets in a cardio workout at the 325th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 6, 2021. Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, access to the Fitness Center has limited occupancy to 50 on-duty mission essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 13:47
|Photo ID:
|6776098
|VIRIN:
|210806-F-YO405-1027
|Resolution:
|5536x3690
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know
LEAVE A COMMENT