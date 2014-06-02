Nobuko Johnson, 325th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center program manager, sanitizes fitness equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 6, 2021. Patrons and staff are required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the gym, transitioning to and from different exercising areas of the facility, including the locker rooms, and are encouraged to wear a mask when actively working out to help mitigate spread of the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know
