Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know [Image 2 of 3]

    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nobuko Johnson, 325th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center program manager, sanitizes fitness equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 6, 2021. Patrons and staff are required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the gym, transitioning to and from different exercising areas of the facility, including the locker rooms, and are encouraged to wear a mask when actively working out to help mitigate spread of the COVID-19 virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2014
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:47
    Photo ID: 6776106
    VIRIN: 210806-F-YO405-1039
    Resolution: 4990x3327
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know
    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know
    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Health Protection CHARLIE, Fitness Center; what you need to know

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    center
    fitness
    gym
    tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT