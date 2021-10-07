Senior Airman Alex Chase, a photojournalist assigned to the 442d Fighter Wing, takes photos of daily base operations and training July 10, 2021 on Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Chase’s role as a photojournalist is to provide visual documentation and create products that support the wing commander’s priorities and intent. (US Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:47 Photo ID: 6776103 VIRIN: 210710-F-OQ630-1012 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 14.88 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.