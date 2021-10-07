Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force [Image 1 of 5]

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alex Chase, a photojournalist assigned to the 442d Fighter Wing, takes photos of daily base operations and training July 10, 2021 on Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Chase’s role as a photojournalist is to provide visual documentation and create products that support the wing commander’s priorities and intent. (US Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6776099
    VIRIN: 210710-F-OQ630-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force
    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force
    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force
    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force
    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing
    KC Hawgs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT