    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force [Image 2 of 5]

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alex Chase, a photojournalist assigned to the 442d Fighter wing, poses for photos July 10, 2021 on Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Chase is both a military member and a full-time student at the University of Central Missouri. Chase is using both his experience in the military and his education to pursue his dream of commissioning as an officer. (US Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Airman aims high: A journey to becoming an officer in the United States Air Force

