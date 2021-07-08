Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Air National Guard Officer Promoted to Two-Star General [Image 3 of 3]

    Oregon Air National Guard Officer Promoted to Two-Star General

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Major General Michael Stencel, the Adjutant General, Oregon (right) congratulates Brig. Gen. James R. Kriesel (left) was promoted to the rank of Major General Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, during a ceremony in Salem, Oregon. Stencel was the presiding officer for the ceremony as Kriesel is set to become the National Guard Assistant to the Commander of the United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA). (National Guard photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6775752
    VIRIN: 210807-Z-ZJ128-0006
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Air National Guard Officer Promoted to Two-Star General [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

