Oregon Air National Guard Officer Promoted to Two-Star General

Major General Michael Stencel, the Adjutant General, Oregon (right) congratulates Brig. Gen. James R. Kriesel (left) was promoted to the rank of Major General Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, during a ceremony in Salem, Oregon. Stencel was the presiding officer for the ceremony as Kriesel is set to become the National Guard Assistant to the Commander of the United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA). (National Guard photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

