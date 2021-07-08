Oregon Air National Guard Officer Promoted to Two-Star General

Oregon Air National Guard Brig. Gen. James R. Kriesel is promoted to the rank of Major General during a ceremony in Salem, Oregon, Aug. 7, 2021, presided over by Major General Michael Stencel, the Adjutant General, Oregon. As a newly appointed Major General, Kriesel is set to become the National Guard Assistant to the Commander of the United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).
