    Oregon Air National Guard Officer Promoted to Two-Star General [Image 1 of 3]

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Air National Guard Brigadier General James R. Kriesel renders a salute during his promotion ceremony to the rank of Major General Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, held in Salem, Oregon. As a newly appointed Major General, Kriesel is set to become the National Guard Assistant to the Commander of the United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA). (National Guard photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6775730
    VIRIN: 210807-Z-ZJ128-0008
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 785.43 KB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

