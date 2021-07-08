Oregon Air National Guard Brigadier General James R. Kriesel renders a salute during his promotion ceremony to the rank of Major General Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, held in Salem, Oregon. As a newly appointed Major General, Kriesel is set to become the National Guard Assistant to the Commander of the United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA). (National Guard photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
Oregon Air National Guard Officer Promoted to Two-Star General
