Secretary of the Army Officiates Swearing-in of Hawaii Civilian Aide

U.S. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth presents newly appointed Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), Mrs. Noelani Kalipi of the Island of Hawaii the oath of office certificate on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Aug. 9, 2021. CASAs are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary of the Army to advise and support Army leaders across the country. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Glass).

