Secretary of the Army Officiates Swearing-in of Hawaii Civilian Aide

U.S. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth gives the oath of office to Mrs. Noelani Kalipi as she is sworn in as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Aug. 9, 2021. CASAs are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the country. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Glass).

