Secretary of the Army Officiates Swearing-in of Hawaii Civilian Aide

U.S. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, General Charles A. Flynn, commander of The United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), and Mrs. Noelani Kalipi the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) stands for a group photo with family and friends after the swearing-in ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Aug. 9. 2021. CASAs are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary of the Army to advise and support Army leaders across the country. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Glass).

