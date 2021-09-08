Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:49 Photo ID: 6774506 VIRIN: 210809-O-EU550-118 Resolution: 1393x935 Size: 802.15 KB Location: TEXARKANA, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, More than a storage facility [Image 3 of 3], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.