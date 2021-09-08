Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than a storage facility

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Combat vehicles are parked at the Red River Ordnance Depot in 1950. The depot served as a large storage facility for combat vehicles returning from the war.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:49
    Photo ID: 6774506
    VIRIN: 210809-O-EU550-118
    Resolution: 1393x935
    Size: 802.15 KB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than a storage facility [Image 3 of 3], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM
    Red River Army Depot
    RRAD
    Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

