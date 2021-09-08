Combat vehicles are parked at the Red River Ordnance Depot in 1950. The depot served as a large storage facility for combat vehicles returning from the war.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6774506
|VIRIN:
|210809-O-EU550-118
|Resolution:
|1393x935
|Size:
|802.15 KB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More than a storage facility [Image 3 of 3], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
