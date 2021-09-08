Workers with the Brown and Root Steel Crew are seen surrounding a new construction facility at the Red River Ordnance Depot August 7, 1942. Over 22,000 construction workers moved into the area to build the installation.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6774494
|VIRIN:
|210809-O-EU550-721
|Resolution:
|1380x808
|Size:
|855.84 KB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brown and Root Steel Crew [Image 3 of 3], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT