    Brown and Root Steel Crew [Image 1 of 3]

    Brown and Root Steel Crew

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Workers with the Brown and Root Steel Crew are seen surrounding a new construction facility at the Red River Ordnance Depot August 7, 1942. Over 22,000 construction workers moved into the area to build the installation.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:49
    Location: TEXARKANA, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brown and Root Steel Crew [Image 3 of 3], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

