Employees at Red River Ordnance Depot complete work inside the electrical department of the tank shop in June 1943.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 16:49
|Photo ID:
|6774496
|VIRIN:
|210809-O-EU550-914
|Resolution:
|1800x1136
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Early employees at Red River Army Depot [Image 3 of 3], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
