Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

An AC-47 from the American Flight Museum, Topeka, Kan., lands after conducting a gunship legacy flight with an AC-130J Ghostrider from the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen and aircraft were one of the featured programs at AirVenture, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about recruitment opportunities, specialized airpower, military aviation heritage, and humanitarian capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

Date Taken: 07.31.2021