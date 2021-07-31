Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    Airshow attendees stand for the national anthem during a gunship legacy flight as part of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command was featured at EAA’s airshow and brought multiple aircraft in its inventory to include the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, EC-130J Commando Solo, CV-22 Osprey, C-145 Combat Coyote, U-28 Draco, C-146 Wolfhound, MC-12 Liberty, and the MQ-9 Reaper displaying capabilities of airpower through aerial demonstrations and/or static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6766497
    VIRIN: 210731-F-YW474-2048
    Resolution: 8133x4575
    Size: 17.33 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    legacy flight
    AC-47
    AC-130J
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT