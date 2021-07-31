Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider from the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., conducts a gunship legacy flight during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 30, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen and aircraft were one of the featured programs at AirVenture, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about recruitment opportunities, specialized airpower, military aviation heritage, and humanitarian capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6766495
    VIRIN: 210731-F-YW474-2166
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Gunship legacy flight on full display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    legacy flight
    AC-47
    AC-130J
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT