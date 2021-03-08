National Night Out promotes partnership between law enforcement and the Fort Drum community

Law enforcement representatives came in all shapes and sizes during the annual National Night Out event Aug. 3 at Fort Drum. Hundreds of community members gathered for free food, music and games at Adirondack Creek Community Center, hosted by Mountain Community Homes. Representative from Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services, Fort Drum Veterinary Clinic, FMWR Child and Youth Services and others were in attendance to talk with attendees and share information about their programs and services. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

