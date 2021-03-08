Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out promotes partnership between law enforcement and the Fort Drum community [Image 2 of 6]

    National Night Out promotes partnership between law enforcement and the Fort Drum community

    FORT DRUM, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Law enforcement representatives came in all shapes and sizes during the annual National Night Out event Aug. 3 at Fort Drum. Hundreds of community members gathered for free food, music and games at Adirondack Creek Community Center, hosted by Mountain Community Homes. Representative from Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services, Fort Drum Veterinary Clinic, FMWR Child and Youth Services and others were in attendance to talk with attendees and share information about their programs and services. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    law enforcement
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    community
    2021 National Night Out

