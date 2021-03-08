Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out promotes partnership between law enforcement and the Fort Drum community [Image 1 of 6]

    National Night Out promotes partnership between law enforcement and the Fort Drum community

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Mountain Community Homes hosted the annual National Night out event Aug. 3 at Fort Drum, uniting law enforcement and fire representatives with residents to increase anti-crime awareness and bolster community partnerships. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    law enforcement
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    community
    2021 National Night Out

