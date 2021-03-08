Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 15:10 Photo ID: 6766011 VIRIN: 210804-A-XX986-004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.26 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, National Night Out promotes partnership between law enforcement and the Fort Drum community [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.