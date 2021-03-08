Staff Sgt. Dylan Holloway, 2nd LRS ground transportations training and validations supervisor, inspects work done by Airman 1st Class Manich Prak, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportations specialist, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 2, 2021. Holloway was training Prak on how to load a disabled vehicle onto a flatbed trailer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 14:54 Photo ID: 6765968 VIRIN: 210803-F-NI018-1441 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 4.56 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ground transportation airmen aim to move mission forward [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.