Airman 1st Class Manich Prak, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportations specialist, straps a disabled vehicle to a flatbed trailer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 2, 2021. Air Force ground transportation professionals maintain base vehicles and provide transportation options for various base agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6765961
|VIRIN:
|210803-F-NI018-1411
|Resolution:
|1464x2200
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Ground transportation airmen aim to move mission forward [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
