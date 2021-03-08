Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground transportation airmen aim to move mission forward [Image 4 of 7]

    Ground transportation airmen aim to move mission forward

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Manich Prak, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportations specialist, straps a disabled vehicle to a flatbed trailer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 2, 2021. Air Force ground transportation professionals maintain base vehicles and provide transportation options for various base agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    This work, Ground transportation airmen aim to move mission forward [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

