U.S. Space Force Capt. Daniel Hammer (left), the Space Delta 4 chief of weapons and tactics, and USSF 2nd Lt. Matthew Ridinger (right), a DEL 4 satellite engineer, runs during the DEL 4 Anniversary 4K Fun Run July 23, 2021, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Individuals from all units underneath DEL 4 were invited to participate in the fun run. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

