U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Joshua Jalowiec, a 71st Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron, Detachment 4 intel analyst, runs while holding the American flag July 23, 2021, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Jalowiecs was running for the first ever Space Delta 4 Anniversary 4K Fun Run. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6765724
|VIRIN:
|210723-X-DR389-1109
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEL 4 Anniversary 4K Fun Run [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
