U.S. Space Force Col. Miguel Cruz, the Space Delta 4 commander, addresses members of DEL 4 before the DEL 4 Anniversary 4K Fun Run July 23, 2021, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Cruz took command of DEL 4 a week prior to DEL 4’s first anniversary as a command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
